Man alleges forgery in records of land worth Rs 100 crore, writes to PM

A Jhande village resident, Jatinder Singh, has written a letter to the Prime Minister, seeking a high-level inquiry into the alleged tampering and forgery of his land records.

Singh while addressing a press conference here on Sunday alleged some revenue officials of Ludhiana had connived with the mafia to usurp his land worth over Rs 100 crore. “Some corrupt revenue officials have tampered with my land papers and also done forgery in online mutation number 3815 of Jhande village by making a false entry in back date (August 11, 2015) in its column no.15, thereby defeating my right to the property,” alleged Singh.

He further said that before the above fraud some irregularities were committed with regard to his land and he had sent a complaint to the DGP on April 21, but no action was taken by the officials concerned. He further stated that he was forced to hold a press conference so that the people could know how corruption and wrongdoings were happening during the current Aam Aadmi Party government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should take immediate note of it and take action against the corrupt officials.

The complainant claimed that he had also written a letter to the PM for a high-level probe as tampering with land record was a serious thing and needed a thorough probe. He also alleged that he had also been receiving life threats from land mafia and people had also attacked him. Despite lodging complaint with the police and officials concerned, no action had been taken against the assailants, he claimed.

Meanwhile, Singh said he was called by Deputy Commissioner Ludhiana Himanshu Jain to inquire into the issue on Monday and he had given all proofs of involvement of revenue officials in the forgery and tampering with records to the DC. He added that he was hoping that immediate action would be taken against the guilty.