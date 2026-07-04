Man alleges illegal construction at Ludhiana school, files complaint

A city resident has filed a complaint with the Department of Local Bodies, alleging a multi-storey building being constructed at BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School in Shastri Nagar is in violation of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Building Bylaws.

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In the complaint submitted on July 1 to the Chief Vigilance Officer, Rohit Sabharwal alleged the school was undertaking construction with “non-compoundable violations” in the area falling under Zone D of the Municipal Corporation (MC).

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Will look into matter, says senior MC official

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MC Joint Commissioner Tapan Bhanot said, “I have directed the officials concerned to look into the matter and take necessary action.”

Sabharwal alleged the construction was being done despite MC building branch officials being aware of the illegalities. He added a portion of the structure was being raised in a no-construction zone. The complainant alleged no building plan had been approved for the construction.

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He claimed a challan had been issued under Sections 269 and 270 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, but no action had been taken to stop or remove the alleged violations.

Referring to a 2013 Punjab and Haryana High Court order, Sabharwal said civic authorities were required to take prompt action against unauthorised constructions and ensure construction was not allowed to continue after detection of violations.

In the complaint, he sought a vigilance inquiry into the matter, immediate stopping of the construction and an explanation from the MC officials for what he alleged was failing to act.

The complaint requested the Vigilance Department to examine whether there had been any lapses on part of the officials responsible for enforcing building regulations.