Man arrested for assaulting wife, son

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 8

The Samrala police today arrested a man who had brutally attacked his wife and a son at Kotala village on April 6. After injuring the duo, the suspect fled with his younger son.

He told the police that he had attacked them as he suspected that his wife and son were in a physical relationship.

The suspect has been identified as Harjit Singh.

DSP, Samrala, Waryam Singh, while addressing a press meet in this regard said since the day Harjit had attacked his wife and son with a sharp weapon, Samrala SHO Bhinder Singh Khangura and his team were conducting raids at suspected whereabouts of the man.

Today, information was received that the suspect, along with his younger son, was roaming in Anandpur Sahib. Following which, police personnel were sent to the spot and he was arrested, the DSP said, adding that the family of the woman was suspecting that Harjit might kill his younger son. However, he was recovered safely.

During preliminary questioning, the suspect alleged that he had seen his wife and son in an objectionable condition at home and due to the same, he wanted to kill them. He had no plan to kill or injure his younger son. He told the police that he had fled the house considering that both of them had died.

The DSP said the mother-son duo were undergoing treatment at the PGI, Chandigarh, and at present, they were unfit for giving any statement.