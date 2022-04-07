Man arrested for attempting to rape five-year-old girl at Dugri, Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

A man allegedly attempted to rape a five year-old girl at Dugri.

The Dugri police yesterday after registering a case of rape against the man, Rishi Kumar Rishu, native of Uttar Pradesh but presently residing at Dugri, arrested him.

The girl’s mother in a complaint to the police said on Tuesday afternoon she had gone to market to buy some household items and left her daughter alone in the house.

“About an hour later when I returned home, I saw that Rishi Kumar, who happens to be our neighbour, was attempting to rape my daughter. After seeing me in the house he pushed me away and fled,” alleged the mother of the girl.

The mother of the girl said she then immediately raised an alarm and informed the people of the locality about the rape attempt on her daughter. Later a formal complaint was also lodged at the Dugri police station where a case was registered.

Investigating officer ASI Sanjiv Kumar said on late Tuesday evening a raid was conducted and the accused was nabbed.