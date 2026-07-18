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Home / Ludhiana / Man arrested for harassing schoolgirl in Ludhiana

Man arrested for harassing schoolgirl in Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:23 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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A man was arrested for allegedly harassing a schoolgirl in Gill village, the police said. The accused allegedly touched the victim inappropriately in public.

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According to the allegations, a couple of schoolteachers were present at the spot at the time of the incident. The police said the suspect appeared to be mentally unstable. The accused was apprehended by Youth Congress leader Gautam Sharma and handed over to Marado police post. He was also allegedly thrashed by the public.

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Gautam Sharma said the incident occurred around 12.30 pm when he was passing from Gill village in his car. He claimed he saw a man, believed to be in his 40s, harassing the girl and didn’t stop even as she protested. The student was returning from school.

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“Two schoolteachers were also present when the incident occurred. A friend and I cornered the man and informed the police. As the police took him into custody, I urged the investigating officer to register a case. However, he showed a reluctant attitude in keeping the accused at the police post. Later, the girl recorded a statement with the police station official and I submitted my version,” he added.

Sharma claimed that he had informed the Sadar Station House Officer (SHO). He warned of a protest if a case was not registered without delay.

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Sub-inspector Tarsem Singh, in-charge, Marado police post, said the suspect was mentally unstable and was detained at the police post. Further action would be taken after getting necessary directions from the senior officers, he added.— TNS

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