Man arrested for killing cousin

Our Correspondent

Raikot, May 25

The Jodhan police claimed to have solved a blind murder case in which a 35-year-old man of Chaukiman village in Jagraon subdivision of Ludhiana district had gone missing after partying with his friends and relatives on Tuesday.

Threw liquor party, later killed victim Suspect Iqbal Singh of Jodhan threw a liquor party and made his cousin Amandeep Singh Amna (35) drink alcohol. It was alleged that he later took him to a deserted place along the banks of Sirhind canal where he assaulted Amna with a sharp-edged weapon, leading to his death.

Iqbal Singh of Jodhan, who had returned from England only a day before the incident, is accused of killing Amandeep Singh Amna, his cousin.

Iqbal allegedly made the victim drink liquor and assaulted him with a sharp weapon at a deserted place on the banks of the Abohar branch of the Sirhind canal.

The body of the deceased was recovered from the canal near Sudhar bridge on Wednesday. However, circumstantial evidence suggested that he had been killed at a deserted place on the banks of the canal between the Narangwal bridge and the Ballowal bridge. The body bore injury marks on the head and face, inflicted by a sharp weapon.

Jodhan SHO Sikandar Singh said Iqbal allegedly killed his cousin Amna on Tuesday night.

An FIR under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect .

Another cousin of the deceased, also named Amandeep Singh, is the complainant in the case. He told the police that Iqbal had offered to organise a liquor party when he, Amanjot Honey of Chaukiman and the victim were standing near his home on Tuesday.

"The four of us then travelled in Iqbal's car and reached the victim's room at Chaukiman-Sohian passage. During this time, all except Iqbal had consumed liquor," the complainant said.

Iqbal later dropped the complainant and Honey at their homes and took Amna with him, the complainant said.

On Wednesday morning when Amna's mother asked the complainant about her son's whereabouts, he couldn't be located. Later, his body was found from the canal near Sudhar Bridge.

Police officials, led by SHO Sikandar Singh, arrested the suspect while he was trying to leave the area on Wednesday night. The investigating team is yet to ascertain the identity of his accomplice(s), if any. The weapon used in the crime is also yet to be recovered.

Though the police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the murder, a preliminary investigation revealed that differences over personal issues had prompted the suspect to kill his cousin.