 Man arrested for killing roommate : The Tribune India

Man arrested for killing roommate

Suspect confessed to murdering victim over money

Man arrested for killing roommate

Photo for representation. File photo



Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 12

The Dehlon police have nabbed a watchman who had allegedly killed his roommate, also a watchman, a few days ago. The decomposed body of the deceased was found from the fields near Jarkhar village in Ludhiana district on Wednesday. The police conducted inquest proceedings on the basis of a statement of the victim’s relative on Friday.

Sustained investigations and circumstantial evidence led the police to register an FIR under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against the suspect, identified as Shankar Bahadur, a native of Nepal, presently residing in a rented room at Alamgir village of Ludhiana district.

Suspect, victim went missing a week ago

The deceased, Jusse Saud, and suspect Shankar Bahadur had been staying together in a room at Alamgir village and both worked as watchmen. Both of them had gone missing from their room over a week ago. —Paramdeep Singh, SHO

Dispute over distribution of collected wages of both suspect and victim Jusse Saud was cited to be the reason behind the murder.

SHO Paramdeep Singh said, “The deceased and the suspect had been staying together in a room at Alamgir village and both worked as watchmen. The duo had gone missing from the room over a week ago.”

Narinder Bahadur Saud, the complainant, said he had received information about his uncle Jusse going missing a few days ago. Having received the information, Narinder visited his uncle’s room where the neighbours told him that the duo (suspect and the deceased) had not been seen at their room for many days.

Later, Narinder learnt that the Dehlon police had recovered an unidentified body from the fields near Jarkhar, and the same had been kept at Civil Hospital for identification. He identified the body on the basis of clothes and belongings on Friday. The police conducted inquest proceedings on the statement of Narinder and handed over the body to him after conducting the post-mortem on Saturday.

However, the police continued investigations on the basis of circumstantial evidence. It was during the sustained interrogation that Shankar confessed to killed Jusse. Dispute over distribution of income was cited to be the reason behind the murder.

The investigating team also recovered the deceased’s phone from the suspect.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Budhlada MLA Budh Ram appointed Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab working president

2
Nation

Video shows moments after iron pillar collapses killing 24-year-old model in Noida's Film City

3
Punjab

BSF apprehends farmer who hid drugs near border in Amritsar sector, seizes drone

4
Punjab

Goldy Brar's close associate Harpreet Singh arrested

5
Trending

Video: Bride seen riding scooter without helmet, Delhi Police reaction will leave you in splits

6
Haryana

Farmers demanding MSP for sunflower block Delhi-Chandigarh highway in Kurukshetra

7
Punjab

AAP government acting against Constitution by not furnishing information, says Punjab Governor; CM Bhagwant Mann hits back

8
Punjab

Three drug smugglers arrested for shooting at locals in J-K's Samba; 2.8 kg heroin seized

9
Nation

Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy; people being shifted to temporary shelters

10
Nation

Madhya Pradesh woman demands Rs 6 crore alimony from husband, booked for intimidation

Don't Miss

View All
‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Top News

Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante

Centre orders probe into CoWIN data ‘breach’ as Oppn ups ante

Health Ministry insists portal safe | Privacy compromised: C...

Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed

Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed

Fresh FIR against protesters | Wrestler Bajrang joins stir

4.25%, inflation at 25-month low

4.25%, inflation at 25-month low

WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO

WFI poll likely on July 4, former J&K CJ to be RO

Wrestlers were given June 30 deadline

Priyanka kicks off poll drive in MP, promises women ~1,500 a month

Priyanka kicks off poll drive in MP, promises women Rs 1,500 a month


Cities

View All

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Family, farmers hold protest outside Jandiala police station

Notorious peddler Pehalwan among 4 more held from Delhi

Amid portal issue, colleges begin offline registrations for new session

Tarn Taran residents take out march against drug abuse

Political activity hinges around future of British-era woollen mill

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

Banwarilal Purohit puts stamp on waste plant site at Dadu Majra

23 charging stations to be functional by month-end in Chandigarh

CBI investigates ‘manipulation’ of Wildlife Board meeting minutes

Chandigarh’s first synthetic jogging track inaugurated at Sukhna Lake

Man found murdered in Burail, wife held

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Delhi excise policy case: HC grants interim bail to bizman Mahendru

Relief for M3M Group owners in PMLA case

Ghaziabad blaze kills 2

4 shootout accused held

Efforts to make Delhi stray-free, says Mayor

Nothing ‘Smart’ about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

2 teenagers drown in Hoshiarpur canal

Missing for past 8 days, youth found dead in canal

Youth dies of drug overdose, five booked

2 held with 343 boxes of illicit liquor

No breakthrough in ~8.49 cr heist

No breakthrough in Rs 8.49 cr heist

2 hook loaders flagged off

57 child labourers rescued

Rs 840-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project nears completion

Rs 5 lakh, gold looted; daughter-in-law held

Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

Patiala residents asked to submit tenant, PG, servant details

Safai sewaks, sewermen protest outside Fatehgarh Sahib MC office

Planning board chief hears out Bhaironpur residents