Man arrested for killing roommate

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 12

The Dehlon police have nabbed a watchman who had allegedly killed his roommate, also a watchman, a few days ago. The decomposed body of the deceased was found from the fields near Jarkhar village in Ludhiana district on Wednesday. The police conducted inquest proceedings on the basis of a statement of the victim’s relative on Friday.

Sustained investigations and circumstantial evidence led the police to register an FIR under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against the suspect, identified as Shankar Bahadur, a native of Nepal, presently residing in a rented room at Alamgir village of Ludhiana district.

Dispute over distribution of collected wages of both suspect and victim Jusse Saud was cited to be the reason behind the murder.

SHO Paramdeep Singh said, “The deceased and the suspect had been staying together in a room at Alamgir village and both worked as watchmen. The duo had gone missing from the room over a week ago.”

Narinder Bahadur Saud, the complainant, said he had received information about his uncle Jusse going missing a few days ago. Having received the information, Narinder visited his uncle’s room where the neighbours told him that the duo (suspect and the deceased) had not been seen at their room for many days.

Later, Narinder learnt that the Dehlon police had recovered an unidentified body from the fields near Jarkhar, and the same had been kept at Civil Hospital for identification. He identified the body on the basis of clothes and belongings on Friday. The police conducted inquest proceedings on the statement of Narinder and handed over the body to him after conducting the post-mortem on Saturday.

However, the police continued investigations on the basis of circumstantial evidence. It was during the sustained interrogation that Shankar confessed to killed Jusse. Dispute over distribution of income was cited to be the reason behind the murder.

The investigating team also recovered the deceased’s phone from the suspect.