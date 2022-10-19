Man arrested for matricide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 18

A minor altercation between a mother-son duo turned fatal after the latter pushed her from the first floor of the house at Ashok Nagar in Salem Tabri on Tuesday. The woman suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Charanjit Kaur (65). As per the police, the accused, Surinder Singh Tinku, had a dispute with his mother. After a minor altercation, he first thrashed his mother and then pushed her from the first floor of the house. After the incident, he showed no remorse and started beating up his father.

The police said accused was unemployed and dependent on his parents. He reportedly had a dispute with his mother after she refused to give him money. After registering a case, the Salem Tabri police arrested the accused.