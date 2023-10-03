Man arrested for raping 12-year-old

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 2

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Kot Sekhon village.

A complaint was lodged in this regard by the girl’s father. The suspect has been identified as Mahinder (26).

The complainant, a factory worker, stated that the suspect barged into his residence and raped his daughter. When the complainant came to know about the incident, he raised the alarm. He, however, managed to escape. Later, the victim’s father reported the incident.

The Khanna police have registered an FIR under Section 376 of the IPC and Sections 4 and 5 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the suspect.