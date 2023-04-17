Man arrested for raping live-in partner’s daughter

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 16

The Shimlapuri police station yesterday arrested a man who had raped the daughter of his live-in partner.

The suspect has been identified as Arun Thapa, a resident of Janta Nagar, Shimlapuri.

The complainant, the girl (16), told the police that after her father died in 2011, her mother had an affair with the man. He had also started staying with her mother in a live-in-relationship.

In 2018, when she was alone at home, the suspect forcibly developed a physical relationship with her. He also threatened to kill her if she dared to tell her mother about the sexual exploitation, the victim said.

“I couldn’t garner courage to reveal about the matter to anyone but when I was again violated by the accused on March 15, 2023, I could not resist myself and revealed everything to my sisters. Later, we filed a police complaint on the basis of which the police registered a case on Saturday, and also arrested the suspect,” the victim alleged.

Investigating officer SI Gurcharan Kaur said further probe was launched in the case.