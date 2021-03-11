Man arrested for raping stepdaughter

Ludhiana, June 5
A man raped his 11-year-old stepdaughter at Sidhwan Bet. The police yesterday registered a rape case against the suspect, identified as Parmod Kumar. Later, he was arrested.
The complainant, the girl’s mother, told the police that she had divorced her first husband as he used to torture their daughter. About seven years ago, she got married to Parmod.
“Parmod was keeping a bad eye on my daughter. On June 4, when I went to market, the suspect raped my daughter. When I returned home, he had already fled. Afterwards, we went to the police station to lodge a complaint,” the girl’s mother said.
She said her daughter told her that the suspect had been sexually abusing her for the past over four months and he had threatened her not to tell anyone about the matter.
Investigating officer SI Kamaldeep Kaur said after registering a case, the suspect was arrested.
