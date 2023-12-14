Man arrested for sexually harassing minor daughter

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 13

The Police Division 8 yesterday arrested a man on the charge of sexually exploiting harassing his 16-year-old daughter.

The suspect has been identified as Aatish Kumar, alias Hari Om, a resident of New Kundanpuri.

The victim’s mother lodged a complaint against her husband on December 10. In her complaint, the woman stated that her daughter had recently told her that her father had been sexually harassing her for a long time. Her daughter had not been able to garner courage to speak against her father due to the threat issued by the him. Later, she exposed the misdeeds of the suspect.

Investigating officer ASI Vibal Pal Kaur said after receiving a complaint,

the police conducted a preliminary investigation and also registered a case against the suspected. On Tuesday, the man was arrested by the police.