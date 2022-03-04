Man arrested for smuggling liquor flees court

Ludhiana, March 3
A man facing a trial in a liquor smuggling case fled from the Court Complex after pushing away a policeman yesterday. The latter had taken him to the court for hearing in the case.
The Police Division 5 have registered another case against the accused, Sandeep Singh, alias Honey, of Manjit Nagar under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Investigating officer ASI Sukhdev Singh said two cases of liquor smuggling were registered against the accused, Honey, in 2018 at the Model Town police station and a trial was on in the court.
After the accused was produced in the court by Punjab Home Guard jawan Hoob Lal, he was taken near a police vehicle. When the accused asked to sit in the vehicle, he pushed the home guard away and fled the spot.
He also tried to chase the accused but the former managed to flee the place.
The police said raids were being conducted at possible whereabouts of the accused and he would be arrested soon.
