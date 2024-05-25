Man arrested for snatching mobiles

Ludhiana, May 24
Manu Kumar, of Daba Colony, was arrested by the police at a naka near Sherpur Chowk. He had been involved in several incidents of snatching. After getting information from an informer, the police team arrested Monu when he was going on his motorcycle to sell mobile phones towards the Dholewal side. According to the police, the suspect is a drug addict and he used to snatch mobile phones and cash from people by brandishing sharp weapons. Many cases are registered against the suspect at the Focal Point police station and Sahnewal in the past. He used to sell the mobiles at cheap rates to buy drugs.
