Man arrested for stealing 2 tractors

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 29

The Dehlon police claimed to have solved the case in which some unidentified persons had stolen two recently-bought tractors from Sonalika Agency situated near the Sahnewal chowk on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The main accused, arrested today, has been identified as Sulakhan Singh of Parjian Kalan village under the jurisdiction of the Sidhwan Bet police station. His accomplice, Buta Singh of Dungara village, under the jurisdiction of the Bilga police station, is yet to be arrested. Both the tractors have been recovered from Sulakhan Singh.

Dehlon Station House Officer (SHO) Paramdeep Singh said Ashish Garg of Pakhowal Road had informed the police on Monday about the theft of two Sonalika Tractors from his showroom situated at Dehlon.

After registering an FIR against unidentified persons under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police studied CCTV footages of various locations and succeeded in nabbing the main accused and recovered the stolen vehicles from his possession.