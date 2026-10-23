Man arrested for throwing brick at idol, abusing priest

A miscreant allegedly threw a brick at an idol at Sri Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir on Shahpur Road here on Wednesday evening. The brick missed the idol and fell in front of the temple priest. The suspect also allegedly used abusive language before fleeing the scene.

On the complaint of the temple priest, the Police Division 2 registered an FIR against Mohammad Yahia Khan under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Later, he was arrested.

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Temple priest Shashikant said he was sitting in front of the Hanuman idol and reciting religious texts after performing the evening aarti when a man approached him holding a piece of brick. “He threw the same towards an idol. It narrowly missed the target and fell in front of me. The man then fled the scene while hurling abuses at him,” the priest said.

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He said he had never seen the suspect before.

“I could recognise his face to some extent as he was bald. He was wearing a red T-shirt. We have informed the police and shared his description,” he said. The priest described the act as an attempt to desecrate the idol and hurt religious sentiments.

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A police official confirmed that an FIR was registered on the priest’s statement and the suspect was arrested. He revealed that the suspect had earlier damaged the windscreen of a parked vehicle by throwing a brick at it. Action under the BNS was then taken against him in the case. He was then also sent to judicial custody. Soon after coming out, he committed the act at the temple. Directions have been issued for a thorough investigation and further action as per law.