Man arrested for uploading morphed pictures of minor girl

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 7

The city police yesterday arrested a man on the charge of creating a fake Instagram account of a 17-year-old girl and then uploading her morphed pictures on it.

The suspect has been identified as Prince Gautam (20) of Laxmi Nagar.

The complainant, a local resident, told the police that the suspect created a fake Instagram ID of his daughter and indulged in chatting with our relatives. On August 31, he sent threatening messages from some female account of Instagram to her daughter on her Instagram account and asked her to send money else warned to upload her morphed photographs on the social networking site and would send those pictures to her friends.

The suspect even sent a QR code of Paytm app and asked her to send Rs 4,000. When her daughter did not pay the money, he uploaded her morphed pictures and even sent the same to her friends.

Inspector Gagandeep Singh said after receiving a complaint when the police probed details of the QR code, he was identified and arrested yesterday.

