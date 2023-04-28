Man arrested for violating six-yr-old girl

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 27

A man has been arrested by the city police on charges of raping a six-year-old girl. The suspect, Dinesh Kumar (48), is a factory worker and lives in the neighbourhood of the victim.

The girl’s mother said on April 25, she went to the railway station to book a train ticket and her daughter was at home. When she returned, she found the girl missing. When she was searching her on the upper floor of the house, she saw the man committing the crime. She raised an alarm after which people gathered at the scene and overpowered the suspect. Later, he was handed over to the police and he was officially arrested on Wednesday.

A case under Section 376-AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which punishes rape on a girl under

12 years of age, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against him.