Man arrested with 1-kg opium

Ludhiana, January 10
The district police yesterday nabbed a man and seized
1-kg opium from his possession. The nabbed suspect has been identified as Vipan Kumar, a resident of Dhandra road in Dugri.
Additional DCP (Crime) Rupinder Sran said a police party was conducting a routine patrolling on Ladhowal road during which a Canter was seen parked on the road.
When its driver saw the police party, he threw a polythene on the road. Cops when checked the polythene, opium was recovered from the same. ADCP Sran said the driver was then immediately arrested and a case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.
The police remand of the driver would be sought to bust the entire drug chain and in further questioning of the driver more recovery of opium can be made, added ADCP Sran.
