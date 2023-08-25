Man arrested with 160-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 24

The Ludhiana police yesterday arrested a man and seized 160 gm of heroin from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Raju Kalia, a resident of Hazuri Bagh Colony. A case has been registered against him.

ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued stated that a tip-off was received that the suspect, who was into heroin smuggling, was on the way to deliver the drug to his clients. Following which, the police laid a naka at a strategic place in Salem Tabri where the man, who was riding a Honda Activa, was signalled to stop for checking. During checking, heroin was seized from him.

The suspect also has a criminal past as two cases of drug smuggling was registered against him at the Salem Tabri police station in the past.

In another incident on Thursday, the police nabbed Jagmeet Singh, alias Gurmeet, and Pargat Singh, both residents of Bathinda, and seized 1.5 kg of opium from them. A case has been registered against the duo.