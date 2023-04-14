Man arrested with 2 illegal weapons

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 13

The Khanna City police yesterday arrested a man and seized two illegal weapons from his possession. The suspect had brought the weapons to commit some major crime.

He has been identified as Ajay Kumar Gupta, alias Raju, a native of Uttar Pradesh, at present staying in New Narotam Nagar of Khanna.

Investigating officer ASI Jagdeep Singh said a tip-off was received that the suspect was in touch with weapon suppliers of other states and he had brought countrymade weapons from the suppliers.

As per information, on Wednesday, the suspect was present in New Narotam Nagar to commit some major crime and he was also carrying two illegal weapons. After getting information, the police conducted a raid and nabbed the suspect along with the weapons, the ASI said.

The police said now, his police remand would be sought from court so that the illegal weapon suppliers could be identified. A probe would also be initiated to know if the suspect had used the weapons in committing some criminal incidents.