Man arrested with heroin

Ludhiana, July 24
The police have arrested a man allegedly involved in drug peddling. The police alleged that 140 gm of heroin was seized from him. ADCP (Investigation) Rupinder Kaur said he had been identified as Gurdeep Singh of Nangal Salempur village in Mohali district.
He was stopped for checking near Dana Mandi while riding a motorcycle. During the checking, heroin was seized from him, the police alleged. A case has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
