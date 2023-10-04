Man arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 3

The police have arrested a man and allegedly seized 150 gm of heroin from him.

Rupinder Kaur Sran, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the suspect had been identified as Rishi Soni of Mohalla Guru Nanak Dev Nagar, Ludhiana.

She added that a sum of Rs 5,000 and a motorcycle had been seized from the suspect. A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against him. According to the police, the suspect had already been involved in five other criminal cases in the past.