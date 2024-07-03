Man arrested with heroin

Ludhiana, July 2
The crime branch wing of the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate today claimed to have nabbed a man and seized 268 gm of heroin from his possession.
The suspect has been identified as Jasvir Singh, alias Jasvir Chand, alias Bittu, a resident of Chaunta village in Ludhiana.
DCP (Investigation) JS Teja, ADCP (Crime) Amandeep Singh Brar and Crime Branch Chief Rajesh Kumar issued a joint statement in this regard.
Police officials said after receiving a tip-off, the police team conducted a raid at Chaunta village and arrested the suspect along with heroin and three mobile phones. The suspect also has a notorious past as two cases of drug smuggling and Excise Act were also registered against him in the past and the suspect after coming out on bail in the case, again started drug smuggling.
A case under the NDPS Act was registered.
