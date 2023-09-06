Man arrested with heroin in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 5

The city police have arrested a man and seized 135 gm of heroin from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Rohit of Urban Estate.

ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran said on September 3, the team of the anti-narcotics cell had received a tip-off that the suspect, who was into heroin smuggling, was on the way to deliver the drug to his clients.

It conducted a raid at a specific place from where he was nabbed and heroin was seized from him.