Man arrested with heroin in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, September 5
The city police have arrested a man and seized 135 gm of heroin from his possession.
The suspect has been identified as Rohit of Urban Estate.
ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran said on September 3, the team of the anti-narcotics cell had received a tip-off that the suspect, who was into heroin smuggling, was on the way to deliver the drug to his clients.
It conducted a raid at a specific place from where he was nabbed and heroin was seized from him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Bharat’ on G20 invites triggers war of words, Opposition fears India to be renamed
BJP says Congress dislikes ‘official name’ of nation, but us...