Man arrested with opium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 25

The city police today claimed to have nabbed a person and seized 2.6 kg of opium from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Kalu Singh (42), a resident of Rajasthan.

ADCP Suhail Qassim Mir, ACP Vaibhav Sehgal and SHO (Sadar) inspector Gurpreet Singh addressed a press meet regarding the matter.

ADCP Suhail said the police were patrolling near Lalton village where on suspicion, a pedestrian was stopped for checking. He was carrying a polythene bag.

The pedestrian instead of paying heed to the police, tried to flee but was chased by the police personnel. Later during the checking of the polythene bag, opium was seized.

During questioning, the suspect confessed that he had brought opium from a peddler of Rajasthan and was on his way to deliver it to his clients in Ludhiana district, said Suhail.

The suspect also had a criminal history as a case of drug smuggling was registered against him in Mukstar district in the past.

The ADCP said his police remand would be sought from the court to bust the entire supply line and nab bigger suppliers of opium.