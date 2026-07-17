Man assaulted, robbed of scooter by 3 miscreants

Three bike-borne miscreants surrounded a man on Star Road in Ludhiana, assaulted him and took away his Honda Activa scooter. The Daba police have registered an FIR and launched a probe.

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A CCTV camera has captured the entire incident. In the video, a man, Parveen Kumar, wearing a red shirt was seen standing on the roadside at night. His scooter was parked near him. Meanwhile, three miscreants on a motorcycle came and stopped near him. The suspects got into a scuffle with him during which they attacked him. The scooter fell on the road during the incident.

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The miscreants were seen using abusive language in the video.

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One of the miscreants threatened the man. Following which, one of the suspects picked up the scooter from the road and took away from the scene.

The victim, Parveen Kumar (44), filed a complaint at the Daba police station. He told the police that he was returning home on his new scooter when the three unidentified youths on a Hero Splendor motorcycle, without registration number plate, stopped him. They assaulted him and fled the scene with his scooter. According to the victim, important documents were kept in the dicky of the vehicle. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the unidentified suspects.