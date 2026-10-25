Man assaults wife on road over 'demand for Thar'

A shocking case of alleged domestic violence has surfaced from Green Enclave in Jassian, Ludhiana, where a man allegedly dragged his wife by the hair along a public road and brutally assaulted her over his demand for a Mahindra Thar vehicle.

As per the complaint, the suspect repeatedly kicked and punched the woman in full public view. The victim managed to seek refuge in a neighbour’s house but the man allegedly chased her inside and continued the assault.

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The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the locality. The footage has been handed over to the police as evidence.

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The victim runs a salon while her husband works with a private firm.

The couple came in contact with each other during the woman’s divorce proceedings from her first husband. They got married in November 2025. She has a seven-year-old son from her previous marriage.

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ASI Sukhjinder Singh said the case was being probed on the basis of the victim’s complaint and the CCTV footage.