Man attacked on Jan 21 succumbs to injuries at PGI

Ludhiana, February 2
A 65-year-old man, identified as Neelam Kumar Handa, who was attacked by some people at the Hundal chowk, Jamalpur, on January 21, succumbed to his injuries today at the PGIMER in Chandigarh.
The victim’s family have demanded the registration of a murder case against his assailants.
When the man was attacked, he was initially taken to the Civil Hospital, from where he was discharged after getting first aid treatment as there were no visible injuries. A few days later, he suffered acute pain in his head, following which he was taken to Fortis Hospital here.
He was further referred to the PGI , where after undergoing treatment for several days, he died today.
The deceased’s family have urged the police to register a murder case against assailants.
