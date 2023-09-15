Man attacked over old enmity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 14

Three persons brutally attacked a man in Machhiwara Sahib over old enmity.

Those booked have been identified as Hardeep Singh, alias Gullu, a resident of Machhiwara, his brother Gurdeep Singh, alias Nona, and their father Pal Singh. Gurdeep was arrested yesterday, while two others were arrested today.

Complainant Jagdeep Singh of Machhiwara said he had old enmity with Hardeep. While he was heading towards his home from Machhiwara yesterday, Hardeep, his father and brother cornered him on the road.

They attacked him with heavy wooden sticks. The victim raised an alarm following which people started gathering and the assailants fled the spot. People shifted him to the hospital.

The complainant told mediapersons that Jagdeep was involved in some illegal activities. He had been filing complaints in this regard with the Machhiwara police. When the suspect accused came to know about police complaints, he attacked him.

Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Pragya Jain said Jagdeep was attacked due to personal issue. The police arrested the suspects.

Machhiwara police officials said so far personal enmity was said to be the reason behind the attack. Involvement of Hardeep in illegal activities was yet to be established. Further investigations were on into the matter and action will be taken as per law. Sources said Hardeep was also wanted by the Khanna police in a drug case and he was at large.