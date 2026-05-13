Man attacked over train seat

A seat dispute escalated into a clash at the Ludhiana railway station when a family seated on reserved seats on a train was allegedly assaulted by Nihangs. The head of the family, an ex-serviceman, was injured in the attack. The Government Railway Police (GRP) took swift action and apprehended one of the suspects.

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GRP SHO Jatinder Singh said, “The incident occurred around 6.30 pm. A family boarded the Amritsar-Ajmer train from Ludhiana to Ferozepur. The family had pre-booked their seats. However, when they approached their seats, three Nihangs were already seated there. The family asked them to leave and they began abusing them.”

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The situation soon escalated and the Nihangs directly attacked the head of the family, added the SHO.