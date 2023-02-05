Man attacked with hammer over money dispute

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 4

Two persons attacked a man over a money dispute of Rs 7 lakh at Koom Kalan on Thursday. The Koom Kalan police on Friday registered a case of attempt to murder against the assailants, Mohan Singh of Takhra village and an unidentified person.

Complainant Kamaljit Singh of Takhra village told the police that the suspect, Mohan, owed Rs 7 lakh to him for a long time and he was not repaying the money. Despite repeated requests, the suspect only made promises to repay the amount, but never repaid it.

“On January 31, when I again requested him to return my money, he asked me to meet him at Sherian village in Koom Kalan. When he reached there and asked the suspect to hand over the money, one of his aides suddenly came to him and repeatedly hit on the head with a hammer.

“Then the duo attacked me with the hammer. They snatched a mobile phone and Rs 20,000 from my pocket. As I collapsed, they considered me dead and fled the spot,” revealed the complainant.

Later, villagers finding him lying in a pool of blood, called an ambulance and shifted him to a hospital. His family informed the police about the incident, added the complainant.

He alleged that the suspects seemed to have hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him and the police should put them behind bars soon. ASI Somnath said after registering a case, raids were being conducted to nab the suspects. “Once the main açcused is arrested, his aide would be identified,” the ASI said.