Man attacked with swords over minor dispute, suspects at large

A man was attacked with swords by a group of people near Mangat village. The incident occurred over a recent minor dispute between the victim with the assailants.

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The victim’s sister, Rajinder Kaur, told mediapersons at Civil Hospital that the attackers attempted to murder her brother, Veer Davinder Singh (36), and had almost left him dead on the road for the entire night. They had wrapped the victim in a cloth and threw him on the Mangat-Seera road. He suffered fractures in arms and legs.

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She said on Thursday morning, after noticing her brother lying in a pool of blood, passers-by informed the family about the incident. He was taken to the Civil Hospital. Doctors referred him to the PGI, Chandigarh, due to his critical condition.

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Sources said the victim, who was working as a hairdresser, was a resident of Mangat village. He was married and staying alone in the village.

Investigating officer ASI Ranjeev Kumar of the Meherban police station said they received information from the 112 control room that a man was lying on the roadside in a critical condition. After which, a police team rushed to the scene and took the injured to the Civil Hospital in a vehicle. Employees of a liquor vend were being questioned. Strict action would be taken against the suspects in the case after receiving the doctor’s report from the hospital and a formal statement from the victim.