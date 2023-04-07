Man attacks wife, son

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

A man attacked his wife and 17-year-old son with a sharp weapon at Kotala Dhaha village in Samrala on Thursday. The mother-son duo — Jaswinder Kaur (40) and Lovepreet — suffered serious injuries in the attack.

Avtar Singh, Jaswinder’s brother, said he got a call from his sister that Harjit, her husband, had beaten up her and Lovepreet. He reached the spot and found the mother-son duo lying injured outside the house. Avtar said Harjit, who works as a carpenter is also a drug addict, might have attacked his wife and son under the influence of drugs.

Both the injured were initially taken to the Civil Hospital, Samrala, from where they were referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.