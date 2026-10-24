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Home / Ludhiana / Man bludgeoned to death at home in Ladian Kalan village

Man bludgeoned to death at home in Ladian Kalan village

Incident came to light when Ferozepur native’s brother visited him

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:01 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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he Haibowal police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and launched a probe. iStock
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Unidentified assailants entered a house in Saraswati Enclave, Ladian Kalan, and brutally murdered a middle-aged man by repeatedly hitting him on the face.

The sensational incident came to light on October 22 when the victim’s younger brother came to the house to enquire about his well-being.

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The Haibowal police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons and launched a probe.

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The deceased has been identified as Rajinder, alias Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Ferozepur, who was engaged in milk supply work in Ludhiana.

According to the complaint lodged by his brother Jeona, a resident of Ferozepur, he had not met Rajinder for a long time and had come to check on him at his house in Saraswati Enclave. After knocking for a considerable time without any response, he scaled the wall and entered the premises, only to find his brother’s body lying on the bed.

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He stated that injury marks were present on Rajinder’s face and a strong stench was emanating from the body. He expressed suspicion that unidentified persons had murdered his brother by assaulting him on the face.

Police sources said Rajinder was in a live-in relationship with a woman, Gurmeet Kaur, for nearly seven years. She is also a native of Ferozepur. The police might also question the woman.

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