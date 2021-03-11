Man booked after minor son caught driving car

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 31

The Ladhowal police yesterday registered a case against a man under the Motor Vehicles Act. The FIR was registered against him for allowing his underage son to drive a car.

The suspect has been identified as Ashwani Narula, a resident of Upkar Nagar.

Investigating officer in the case ASI Bikramjit Singh said yesterday he was present at a naka where a routine checking of vehicles was being conducted. A Maruti Swift car (bearing registration no. PB10C Z 2979) was stopped for checking.

When the driver of the vehicle was told to produce the driving licence, he said he did not have a licence as he was 17-year-old. When the boy was asked who gave him the vehicle for driving, he said his father allowed him to drive.

“Since the boy was given the vehicle by his father, a case was registered against the latter under the Motor Vehicles Act. The car was also seized by the police. The suspect is yet to be arrested, the ASI said.