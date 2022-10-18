Man booked for abducting girl

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: The police have booked Ajay Kumar, a resident of Indra Colony, under various sections of the IPC for allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl, residing in the colony, on October 14. The father of the girl in a report lodged with the police stated that his daughter had left home without telling anybody about her whereabouts. He said he suspects that the man might had abducted his daughter on the pretext of marrying her. OC

One booked for cheating

Ludhiana: The police have booked Amritpal Singh, a resident of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, under Section 66 of the IT Act and Sections 384 and 419, IPC, for cheating and extortion. In this regard, Khushkaran of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Shimlapuri, had lodged a complaint with the police, saying his wife was staying at her parents’ house as she was pregnant. The accused had made a fake instagram account in the name of his wife, mentioning her as his wife and giving threats to implicate him in false cases if he did not give him Rs 50 lakh. OC

1 held for sexual harassment

Ludhiana: The police have arrested Hira, a resident of Talwandi Kalan village, under Sections 354-B and 506 of the IPC on the complaint of Manisha Rani, who is also a resident of the village. She stated in a report lodged with the police that on October 13, she was returning home on her scooter after making some purchases. “When I reached near Kadian village, the suspect, who was riding a motorcycle, accosted me. He made indecent gestures, tried to forcibly take me towards a vacant site and threatened to kill me when I resisted,” she said, adding that when people started gathering at the spot, the suspect accused fled. Later, the police arrested the accused. OC

2 arrested with illicit liquor

Ludhiana: The police arrested Lalit Kumar, a resident of an area near Pippal Chowk, Chhawni Mohalla, from near Shivling Mandir on Sunday and seized six bottles of Grand Affair whisky. Raj Kumar, a resident of Basti Abdullapur, was nabbed on Sunday from outside his house with 11 bottles of 999 Power Star Rum and 12 bottles of Rajdhani XXX Rum, Both suspects have been booked under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act. OC

Woman among 2 held with heroin

Ludhiana: Dolly, a resident of Shivpuri, Thaparan Mohalla, was held with 5 gm of heroin from near her residence on Sunday. Another person, Shamsher Singh, a resident of Mullanpur Road, Hambran, was arrested near a petrol pump on Sunday with 15 gm of heroin while waiting for his customers. Both suspects had been booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985,