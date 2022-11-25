Man booked for abetting son's suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 24

The Machhiwara police yesterday registered a case against a man, Harnek Singh, on the charges of abetting suicide of his son at Bhorla Bet village in Machhiwara.

The deceased has been identified as Jagtar Singh.

Complainant Jashandeep told the police that “on the intervening night of November 22 and 23, my grandfather Harnek was badly drunk and he had beaten up my father Jagtar over some issue. The next morning, I was shocked to see that my father’s body was hanging in his room”.

The complainant said on November 23, his father’s body was also cremated by his grandfather without informing the police. Later, in the evening he informed the police and a case was registered against him. The suspect was yet to be arrested in the case, the police said.