Man booked for abetting suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 10

A resident of Karamsar Colony has been booked for allegedly abetting a 30-year-old man’s suicide. The suspect has been identified as Pavitar Kumar Pathak.

In his complaint lodged with the police, Mandeep Verma of Mohalla SAS Nagar stated that his brother, Manoj Kumar (30), ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his room on June 8.

He alleged that Manoj had a financial dispute with Pavitar, who allegedly subjected him to constant threats in order to recover the money. Mandeep further alleged that Manoj was forced to commit suicide as a result of the harassment inflicted upon him by the suspect.

The case under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered at the Tibba police station.