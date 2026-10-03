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Home / Ludhiana / Man booked for abusing BLO at SIR camp in Ludhiana

Man booked for abusing BLO at SIR camp in Ludhiana

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:00 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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No arrest has been made so far in the case. File
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A man allegedly created a scene at a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) camp being held at the Zone B office of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation after he objected to waiting in the queue and allegedly abused a woman Booth Level Officer (BLO), the police said.

The Division No 3 police have registered a case against 32-year-old Harish Kumar, a resident of Harcharan Nagar, following a complaint received through the Ludhiana district election cell.

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According to the police, the BLO was attending to people visiting the SIR camp as part of the voter-list revision exercise. Harish was among those waiting for his turn.

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Investigating officer ASI Satnam Singh said the suspect allegedly lost his temper over the delay and began using abusive language against the BLO. His behaviour reportedly led to a commotion at the camp, following which the matter was brought to the notice of the police.

The police said a formal complaint was subsequently submitted by the district election authorities. Acting on the complaint, the Division No 3 police registered an FIR against the suspect.

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Harish has been booked under Sections 132 and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to allegedly using criminal force or assault to deter a public servant from performing her duties and an act, word or gesture intended to outrage the modesty of a woman.

No arrest has been made so far in the case. The police said further investigation was in progress to establish the sequence of events at the camp.

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