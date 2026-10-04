Man booked for assaulting neighbour over minor dispute

A dispute over a missing iron grill and an earlier quarrel involving children turned violent after a 32-year-old man, an immigration consultant, allegedly confronted a family with a firearm at Sukhdev Enclave on Panj Peer Road.

The suspect, Mandeep Singh, has been booked by the PAU police on a complaint lodged by Charanjeet Singh (57), a resident of the same residential complex.

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As per the complaint, the trouble started a few days ago when Charanjeet’s two grandchildren, aged seven and nine, picked up a teddy-shaped keyring from Mandeep’s scooter. The family later returned it and apologised. Charanjeet alleged that Mandeep continued to taunt them and called them “thieves”.

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The situation worsened after an iron grill was reportedly found missing from Mandeep’s flat. He allegedly suspected Charanjeet and his elder son Pawan of stealing it and approached the police.

The family was subsequently called to the police station on Friday in connection with the complaint. Later, the family was allowed to leave as no evidence was found against them.

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He alleged that Mandeep was waiting outside the building with a firearm. An argument followed, during which he allegedly pointed the weapon at Pawan and threatened to shoot him.

When Pawan’s younger brother Sajan tried to intervene, Mandeep allegedly hit him on the head with the butt of the firearm and escaped from the scene. Sajan suffered a head injury and had to get stitches.

ASI Subegh Singh, the investigating officer, said the police had collected a video recorded by the complainant’s nephew. The footage allegedly shows Mandeep carrying a firearm.