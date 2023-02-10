 Man booked for assaulting wife over 'refusal' to bear male child : The Tribune India

Man booked for assaulting wife over 'refusal' to bear male child



Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 9

The Ludhiana (Rural) police have initiated a probe into a case in which a married woman of Lohatbaddi had been assaulted physically by her husband and in-laws for not consenting to conceive a third child.

The victim on being threatened with losing life had shown her inability to bear another child as she already had to undergo cesarean section for the birth of two daughters.

The main accused, Rashid Mohammad of Lohatbaddi, and other members of his family, had tried to strangulate the victim and later stabbed her for not consenting to bear a male child as the successor of the family.

“It was on January 30 at 9.30 pm when my husband Rashid, his elder brother and two sisters expressed their desire to have a male child from me. I told them that I could not take this risk as my both daughters were born after major operations. On my refusal, Rashid placed a pistol near my ear to shoot me then Ruldu Mohammad argued that firing will produce sound and they should strangulate me instead,” the victim stated before the police, alleging that the accused had tied a rope around her neck then. The accused set her free as her daughters raised the alarm. The victim alleged that she was beaten up again on the next day and Rashid had stabbed her in the arms with a knife.

Investigating officer Sukhwinder Singh, in-charge Lohatbaddi chowki, said an FIR against Rashid was registered at Raikot Sadar police station on Wednesday evening but no arrest was yet made.

