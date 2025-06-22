Man booked for attacking minor nephew

The Model Town police have booked a resident of Model Town Extension under Sections 109, 115 (2), 126 (2) and 351 (2) of the BNS for allegedly threatening and assaulting his minor nephew.

The accused, Jaswinder Singh, who had returned from Canada about three months ago, was also reported to have consumed some chemical substance with the intent to evade action.

The severely injured 11-year-old Kavnoor has been admitted to a multispecialty hospital of the city.

Gagandeep Singh informed the police that his brother, Jaswinder, had brutally attacked his son, Kavnoor, with pliers and a knife, inflicting multiple injuries on various parts of the child’s body.

The suspect had first called the victim to the upper floor of the house and then attacked him, first with pliers and then with a knife, alleged the complainant. Jealousy over the construction of a new house by the complainant was reported to be the reason behind the attack.