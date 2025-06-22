DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / Man booked for attacking minor nephew

Man booked for attacking minor nephew

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:20 AM Jun 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

The Model Town police have booked a resident of Model Town Extension under Sections 109, 115 (2), 126 (2) and 351 (2) of the BNS for allegedly threatening and assaulting his minor nephew.

Advertisement

The accused, Jaswinder Singh, who had returned from Canada about three months ago, was also reported to have consumed some chemical substance with the intent to evade action.

The severely injured 11-year-old Kavnoor has been admitted to a multispecialty hospital of the city.

Advertisement

Gagandeep Singh informed the police that his brother, Jaswinder, had brutally attacked his son, Kavnoor, with pliers and a knife, inflicting multiple injuries on various parts of the child’s body.

The suspect had first called the victim to the upper floor of the house and then attacked him, first with pliers and then with a knife, alleged the complainant. Jealousy over the construction of a new house by the complainant was reported to be the reason behind the attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts