Man booked for beating stray dog mercilessly

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 29

The Sarabha Nagar police yesterday registered a case against a man who had mercilessly beaten a stray dog at Badewal. The case was registered by the police after Mani Singh, the president of NGO Help for Animal, lodged a police complaint.

The suspect has been identified as Ghule, a resident of Badewal.

Complainant Mani Singh said, on December 21 he saw a man mercilessly beating a stray dog with a heavy stick. The accused had left the dog almost dead and after noticing the dog, he immediately shifted it to Guru Angad Dev Veterinarian and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) where it is being treated.

ASI Balvir Singh said after registering a case under Section 429 of the IPC and 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.