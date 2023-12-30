Man booked for beating stray dog mercilessly

Ludhiana, December 29
The Sarabha Nagar police yesterday registered a case against a man who had mercilessly beaten a stray dog at Badewal. The case was registered by the police after Mani Singh, the president of NGO Help for Animal, lodged a police complaint.
The suspect has been identified as Ghule, a resident of Badewal.
Complainant Mani Singh said, on December 21 he saw a man mercilessly beating a stray dog with a heavy stick. The accused had left the dog almost dead and after noticing the dog, he immediately shifted it to Guru Angad Dev Veterinarian and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) where it is being treated.
ASI Balvir Singh said after registering a case under Section 429 of the IPC and 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, raids were being conducted to arrest the accused.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMD issues red alert for dense fog in north India; flights, trains delayed
The IMD warns of 'difficult driving conditions with slower j...
India declares Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as terrorist
Landa currently lives in Edmonton, Canada, and is a member o...
British Sikh medic Amritpal Hungin knighted in King Charles' New Year Honours
Dr Amritpal Singh Hungin, Emeritus Professor of General Prac...
Wealthy Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead at their US home; police suspect domestic violence
The bodies of Rakesh Kamal, 57; his wife, Teena, 54; and the...
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape; faces up to 10 years in jail
Sentencing to be announced on January 10