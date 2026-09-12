Man booked for brutally beating stray dog

A video posted on social media showing a youth mercilessly beating a stray dog with a stick prompted demands for strict action. A neighbour of the suspect reportedly filmed the incident and later uploaded the same on social media.

When the video reached the police, a case was registered against the man. In the video, Lucky, a resident of Prem Nagar in Machhiwara Sahib, was seen beating the animal. Animal lovers and local residents had urged the police to register a case against him, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Darpan Ahluwalia, adding that as the video captured the inhumane act of the suspect, a case under Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, was registered against him.

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Dr Ahluwalia said the dog was rescued by animal lovers. The suspect works in Chandigarh. The man said the stray dog had been troubling children in the locality and even tried to bite them. The cover of his car was also torn by the animal and it also left scratches on its roof. “I informed the Municipal Corporation authorities and was tying the dog during which it tried to bite me. Following this, I took a stick and hit the canine. A video on social media claimed that I had killed the dog but it was not killed,” the suspect said.