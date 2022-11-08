Man booked for developing illegal colony

Ludhiana, November 7
Following a complaint filed by an official of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), a man has been booked for allegedly developing an illegal colony on Dhandra Road, Alamgir. He is accused of violating the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995.
The suspect has been identified as Mohammad Nadeem.
GLADA’s Junior Engineer Rohit Goyal filed a complaint against him. In the complaint, Goyal alleged that the suspect developed an unauthorised colony, Meet Enclave, on Dhandra Road. He said the suspect also sold plots in his illegal colony by violating the rules.
A case under Section 36 (1) of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act, 1995, has been registered.
