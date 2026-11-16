Man booked for drugging, raping minor Delhi girl

A 13-year-old girl, a resident of Delhi, was allegedly sexually assaulted by her maternal uncle, the brother of her stepmother, in the Giaspura area in Ludhiana after he allegedly drugged her by offering her chocolate laced with an intoxicating substance.

As per the police, the victim’s father had come to the city with his family from Delhi in May this year. They were staying at the maternal house of the girl’s stepmother in Giaspura. The suspect, Mohammed Kaif, allegedly gave her chocolate laced with an intoxicating substance when she was alone. After she became unconscious, he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The matter came to light when the girl narrated the incident to her family. A Zero FIR was registered in Delhi on October 22. The case was subsequently transferred to Ludhiana. The Sahnewal police filed a case against the man on November 14.