Man booked for duping woman of Rs 10 lakh in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 2

A man posing himself as a citizen of the United Kingdom (UK) developed friendship with a city-based woman and later duped her of Rs 10 lakh.

After seven months of investigation, the police have registered a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy against the main accused, Richard Mack, Khushboo of Haryana and Miss Hovikali of Nagaland on Tuesday evening.

The woman, Amandeep Kaur, of Samrala chowk told the police that her husband passed away in 2021 after which she developed friendship with the accused, Richard, on Instagram.

Later, the accused proposed her for marriage. Considering him a genuine person, she decided to get married with him.

The woman said one day, the accused called her and said he had sent some gifts, 25K pounds and the courier containing the same would reach soon.

“The same day I got a call and the caller introduced himself as a customs officer,” she said.

“He asked me to deposit Rs 10 lakh, only then the courier would be released. Some women also talked to me for convincing me to deposit the custom fee,” the victim said.

After she deposited the amount in a particular bank account, all phone numbers from which she received calls went out of network.

Investigating officer SI Sukhwinder Singh said the police identified the accused and soon they would be nabbed.