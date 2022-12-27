Man booked for firing at stray dogs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 26

The police booked a man for allegedly opening fire at stray dogs in Phase 3 of GLADA Colony, Dugri, here. The man is also accused of injuring the dogs by running over them with his car. The accused has been identified as Parminder Singh Chawla of Phase 3, GLADA Colony, Dugri, Ludhiana.

Complainant Neeraj Chandel of the same locality stated before the police that the accused on the evening of December 17 had opened fired with his weapon at stray dogs. She further alleged that the accused then opened fire at stray dogs on December 18 also. Around 9.50 pm on December 20, the accused drove over his car on a makeshift shed of dogs, leaving them injured, she complained.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 11 of the Animal Cruelty Act 1960, 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act, and 336 of the IPC at the Dugri police station, who is yet to be arrested.