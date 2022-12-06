Man booked for glorifying gun culture

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 5

A man has been booked for allegedly glorifying weapons on his Instagram account. The suspect has been identified as Satpal Singh, alias Sukh, a resident of Kothe Khanjura (Agwad Gujran) village of Jagraon.

ASI Naseeb Chand, investigating officer, said they got information that the suspect had uploaded his photos, in which he was holding a weapon in his hand, on the Instagram on February 1, 2022, but these were not removed.

On November 26, the Punjab Police had given a 72-hour window to residents to remove their social media posts promoting weapons and violence, the ASI said. The suspect had not removed his photos glorifying weapons from his Instagram account till date, the ASI added.

After investigation, a case was registered under Sections 188, 294 and 504, IPC, and 59, 54 and 25, Arms Act, at the Jagraon city police station against the suspect, the ASI said.